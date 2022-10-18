NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore Tuesday morning as high pressure will slowly work its way into the region from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as a brisk west wind will keep Canadian air over the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure moves through the region. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be pleasant with a high of 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for much of the region.

Monday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the area. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.