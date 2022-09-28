NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will move toward the New York and New Jersey region on Wednesday as high pressure passes to the south of the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly below average. The high will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as Canadian air will work its way into the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will move closer to the area from the north. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with showers developing later in the day as the remnants of Hurricane Ian drift closer to the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

On Sunday, the track of Ian’s remnants will be closely watched to see what, if any, effect the system will have on the area. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 69 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers possible as the remnants of Ian move away from the region. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for much of the area.