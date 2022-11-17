NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be located west of the region as a front continues to move offshore. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with a brisk west wind throughout much of the day. The high will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly as a weak front will move east of the area. Temperatures will remain well below average with a high of 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s over much of the region.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will continue to bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.