NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will work its way into the New York and New Jersey region Thursday, bringing cool Canadian air to much of the area. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a brisk north wind late in the day. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with gusty winds developing as Hurricane Ian’s remnants will slowly drift up through the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as the remnants of Ian work their way through the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers and windy conditions as low pressure will move offshore into the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures will still be below average with a high of 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as low pressure will continue to meander offshore. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-60s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.