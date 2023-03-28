NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey region Tuesday afternoon as the front that brought rain to the area continues to move offshore. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure moves into the area. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for much of the region.