NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area will have one more day of unsettled weather as low pressure will remain just offshore Wednesday. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder as low pressure will drift away from the region and high pressure gradually works its way into the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and mild as winds will shift to the southwest, keeping a summer feel for much of the region. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-60s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and milder with a high of 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the suburbs.