NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms to portions of the tri-state area will move offshore as high pressure works its way in from the west Wednesday. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with lower humidity levels. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as winds will continue to bring dry air into the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and beautiful once again as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly more humid as high pressure slides offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a storm system moves through the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Labor Day will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will slowly move through the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a continuing chance of scattered showers as a weak front will drift offshore later in the day. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.