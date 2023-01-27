NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday should bring a mild end to the workweek and set the stage for a pleasant weekend in New York and New Jersey.

Folks should look for mostly sunny skies with a high around 46 degrees on Friday, with clouds moving in and temperatures dropping during the evening hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday is looking to be similar, though somewhat warmer, with a mix of sun and clouds, and a high around 50 degrees. Once again, clouds should move in during the evening, as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Sunday’s shaping up to be the warmest day of the weekend, with a spring-like high around 55 degrees, but with the trade-off of a slight chance of showers in the early afternoon.

The start of the workweek should be colder, with a high around 43 degrees on Monday, albeit with overcast skies and a chance of morning showers.

Temperatures take a tumble on Tuesday, topping out around 36 degrees despite partly sunny skies.

On Wednesday, New York City may get another shot at snapping its long-running snowless streak, with a chance of flakes. Temperatures should again hit a high around 36 degrees.

Thursday could also see a shot at snow, with high temperatures just a hair higher, around 37 degrees.