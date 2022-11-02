NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain over the region for the foreseeable future, keeping the area dry and mild. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 71 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler as winds will be onshore for much of the day. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild again as winds will shift to the south and temperatures will remain above average. The high will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with temperatures that will feel more like June than early November. The high will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy with a high of 75 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm with temperatures that will approach near record levels in some spots. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.