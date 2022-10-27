NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move into the region from the west bringing dry and pleasant conditions for the next several days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a brisk northwest wind throughout the day. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a chilly start followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 56 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a storm system will approach the area. There is a chance of late day showers developing over portions of the region. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will move through during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures well above average. The high will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s for much of the area.