NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Wednesday afternoon followed by a weak cold front which will arrive later in the evening. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy with showers developing later in the day as an area of low pressure will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as a storm system will move through the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool as winds will shift to the north. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain as a front will move into the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.