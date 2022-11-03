NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area keeping tranquil conditions over much of the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with an onshore wind. Temperatures will continue to be above average with a high of 66 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm as winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will feel more like spring than mid-autumn as high pressure will continue to bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the tri-state area. The high will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and very warm as high pressure gradually moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will approach near record levels with a high of 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm once again as southerly winds will continue to bring air in from the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will again be near record levels, reaching 77 in the city, and the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy as a cold front will move through the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool as high pressure moves away from the area and low pressure will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.