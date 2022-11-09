NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north Wednesday, keeping the region in dry and tranquil conditions throughout the day. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 64 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain developing as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move toward the area. Rain will become heavy at times with gusty winds late in the day as the system passes over the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain early as low pressure will move away from the region and high pressure moves in from the west. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for much of the area.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly as high pressure will bring air from Canada into the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 for much of the area.