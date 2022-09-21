NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area Wednesday as a front will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early in the day as a cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and nice with temperatures that will return to above average as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the region.