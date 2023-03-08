NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the New York and New Jersey area over the next few days, keeping dry and tranquil conditions over the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a brisk northwest wind continuing throughout much of the day. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing later in the day as a storm system will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and snow as low pressure will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with early showers followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.