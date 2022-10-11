NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey area for the next few days before moving offshore. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 71 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny, early mixing with a few clouds during the afternoon as a front will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and strong thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the region later in the day. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way in form the west. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a cold front will gradually move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as the cold front will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.