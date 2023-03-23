NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move in from the west Thursday as high pressure will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect periods of rain in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly to the south of the city. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as low pressure will move through the area during the day. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and windy as high pressure will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.