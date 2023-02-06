NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will pass just offshore of the New York and New Jersey area while a weak front will move through Monday. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will pass to the west of the region. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as high pressure will bring air into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Afternoon high temperatures will approach the 60-degree mark in the city, and sit in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.