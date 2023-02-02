NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Thursday as a strong cold front will approach the region from the north. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy as winds will shift to the north and bitter cold air will overspread the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s early, then fall into the teens by the evening. Brisk north winds will make it feel colder.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold as arctic air will remain in place over the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 19 in the city, and in the low 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining above average. The high will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of late showers as an area of low pressure will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.