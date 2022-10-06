NEW YORK (PIX11) — The persistent area of low pressure that brought the tri-state area much-needed rain will drift away from the region Thursday as high pressure works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be noticeably warmer. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild once again as high pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. Temperatures will feel like summer with a high of 78 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as a cold front will move through the region early. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool as Canadian air will continue to settle into the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 69 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.