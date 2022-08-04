NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a return to the heat and humidity Thursday as high pressure offshore will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid-90s over inland areas, and in the mid-80s for coastal spots.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid once again as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and humid with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a front will drift closer to the region from the west. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and hot with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid-90s for much of the area.

Monday will be sunny early followed by afternoon clouds and thunderstorms as a stationary front will continue to linger near the region. The high temperature will be 93 in the city, and in the mid-90s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms once again with temperatures that will be a bit cooler. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and seasonable with a risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.