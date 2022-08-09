NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore as a cold front will slowly make its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the tri-state area. Folks can expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions once again Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s to near 90 for coastal spots.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing as a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring cooler and drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as Canadian high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and nice with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly cloudy as high pressure will move to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.