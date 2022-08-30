NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a cold front will work its way in from the west on Tuesday. Folks can expect one more hazy, hot, and humid day with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and nice with a high of 84 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and slightly warmer as high pressure begins to move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.