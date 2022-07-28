NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Thursday afternoon bringing a return of the heat and humidity to the tri-state area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing toward evening. Some of these thunderstorms may contain heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as Canadian high pressure will bring drier air into the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another cold front moves into the area from the west. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid as high pressure will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees for the city, and in the upper 80s over coastal spots.