NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with a number of 90-degree days, the tri-state area got a break from the heat on Sunday.

Early cloud cover in conjunction with a sea breeze prevented conditions from warming up excessively and dropped temperatures back to more seasonable levels. Afternoon highs only reached the low 80s, and many coastal locations remained in the mid to upper 70s.



Looking ahead, folks can expect conditions to heat up during the last week of August.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday, and some additional highs in the 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be quite humid as well.

Fortunately, a cold front will bring some relief in the form of showers and storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. And, once that front moves through, some cooler and drier air will settle into the region.