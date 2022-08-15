NEW YORK (PIX11) — After sweating through the first week of the month, tri-state residents have seen temperatures drop back to more comfortable levels over the past few days. In fact, this past weekend contained two of the three coolest days of the month. Saturday’s high was just 79 degrees, while Sunday reached 82. The coolest day of the month was back on August 1, which saw an afternoon high of 77.

Look for temperatures to stay on the pleasant side for Monday. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the low 80s, although a few coastal locations could remain in the 70s. Most areas will see partly sunny skies and dry conditions, however a stray shower is possible in some locales, especially north and west of the city.

Folks can expect those low humidity levels to stay in place for most of the week. Temperatures will remain on the comfortable side as well, at least through mid-week, then the area will see a warm-up moving into Thursday and Friday. Rain will be at a premium with only an isolated shower or two possible. A coastal storm could brush the five boroughs on Wednesday, but as of early Monday it does not pose a major threat to the area.