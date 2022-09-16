NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to be in control of the weather for the tri-state area, bringing a fantastic finish to the workweek. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies and low humidity as winds will continue to bring dry air out of Canada. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic and winds will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and warm once again as high pressure will continue to meander over the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weak storm system will move through the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and even warmer for the first day of fall with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for much of the region.