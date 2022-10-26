NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region late in the day as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and drizzle. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move into the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 67 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as another system will move toward the region. There is a chance of scattered showers toward evening as moisture will move in from the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front moves through the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.