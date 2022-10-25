NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see the unsettled weather continue Tuesday as a stubborn area of low pressure will meander offshore of the tri-state area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 11:00 a.m. for portions of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and drizzle into the evening. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day as low pressure begins to slowly drift away into the Atlantic. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 71 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as a front will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will approach the region. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will move through the area. Temperatures will be slightly above average with highs in the mid-60s for much of the region.