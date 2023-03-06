NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Monday as a weak storm system will work its way into the region overnight. Folks can expect sunshine in the morning to give way to afternoon clouds as low pressure moves into the area. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and snow showers early, followed by gradual clearing later in the day. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy as another storm system will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.