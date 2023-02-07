NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Tuesday as a weak front will approach from the west. Folks can expect morning sunshine to fade behind afternoon clouds, with a chance of scattered showers late in the evening. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure will once again dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing as an area of low pressure will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild as winds from the south will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a chance of showers late as another storm system moves through the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will once again be in control of the weather. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of snow showers as a weak area of low pressure will pass to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures near 50 degrees as high pressure moves in from the west.