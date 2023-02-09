NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system will move closer to the New York and New Jersey area Thursday, bringing mild air and limited moisture. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will once again be above average with a high of 54 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs. Temperatures will continue to rise into the late evening as winds will shift to the south.

Friday will be partly sunny and very mild with near record high temperatures early as a front will move through the area and then offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly south and east of the city as a storm system will pass just offshore of the area. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild again as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a storm system will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.