NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey region Thursday morning, followed by weak high pressure later in the day. Folks can expect morning fog and showers followed by gradual clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 55 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow developing late in the day as a storm system will move toward the region from the west. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy early with scattered showers, followed by clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high of 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.