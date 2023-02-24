NEW YORK (PIX11) — A front will move offshore Friday afternoon as high pressure works its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. Folks can expect drizzle and patchy fog early in the morning, followed by partial clearing in the afternoon as winds increase from the northwest. Temperatures will be mild early, in the low 40s, then fall through the 30s toward evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers as a weak area of low pressure will pass to the south of the area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 34 in the city, and in the low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild again as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another storm system will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy early, followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore and a storm system will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers developing as low pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.