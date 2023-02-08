NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will continue to move offshore Wednesday morning, followed by high pressure getting close to the New York and New Jersey area later in the day. Folks can expect clouds early, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a weak area of low pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild as high pressure will pass to the south of the region. The high temperature will approach 60 degrees in the city, and be in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler as winds will shift to the northwest and bring air from Canada back into the area. Afternoon high temperatures will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early as an area of low pressure will pass just offshore of the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild again as winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as an area of low pressure will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.