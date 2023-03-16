NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate Thursday’s weather, bringing dry and mild conditions to much of the New York and New Jersey region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with light wind through the evening. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a weak storm system works its way into the area. There will be a chance of showers later in the day as low pressure gets closer. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing as the front will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will move toward the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and milder for the first day of spring as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the region.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.