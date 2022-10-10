NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for much of the week, bringing a stretch of dry and mild conditions across the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as dry air remains firmly anchored over the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way through the area. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.