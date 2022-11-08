NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring colder air in from Canada on Tuesday, making it feel more seasonable for much of the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures that will be much cooler than Monday’s. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild again as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain developing as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will work their way through the area. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy with rain early as low pressure will move away from the region by afternoon. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, and in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will bring another round of Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for much of the region.