NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York and New Jersey area will see an unsettled start to the workweek as low pressure will continue to meander offshore of the region. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with scattered showers and patchy fog. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and patchy fog once again as low pressure lingers near the area. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure starts to drift away from the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon as high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.