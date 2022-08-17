NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to bring moisture into the New York and New Jersey region from the Atlantic while high pressure will meander to the west of the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move closer to the region from the west. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will drift up from the south. Temperatures will continue to be warm with a high of 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day as an area of low pressure will move toward the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.