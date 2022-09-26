NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as weak high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler as Canadian air will settle in later in the day. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 69 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.