NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore as high pressure will gradually influence the weather for the New York and New Jersey area over the next several days. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 72 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will still be close to seasonable. The high will be 70 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and breezy as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will drift to the northeast and the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up from the south. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain possible as the remnants of Ian pass close to area. The exact track of the system will determine what effects this will have on the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers as Ian’s remnants drift offshore. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.