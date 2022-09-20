NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will gradually drift toward the New York and New Jersey region as a weak front will move offshore throughout Tuesday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower toward evening. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm for the last full day of summer as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, and in the upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and noticeably cooler for the first full day of fall as high pressure will bring cool air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant once again with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing toward afternoon as a cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.