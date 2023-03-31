NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Friday as a storm system will move toward the region. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of showers toward evening. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the day with a high of 57 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure will move through the area. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with a high of 72 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.