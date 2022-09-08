NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will finally drift away from the New York and New Jersey area as high pressure will build in from the west. Folks can expect clouds early followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and even warmer as winds will shift to the south bringing above average temps to much of the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure will slowly move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as a front approaches the region from the west. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will slowly move through the area. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.