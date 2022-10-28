NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north of the area as a weak disturbance will drift through the region Friday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. Winds from the north will keep Canadian air over the area. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool as high pressure will gradually move into the Canadian Maritimes. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a weak system will approach the region. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible as weak low pressure passes through the area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably mild as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continued unseasonably mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for much of the region. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, and in the low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and mild as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.