NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving cold front will pass through the New York and New Jersey area Thursday, followed by high pressure working its way from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with scattered showers possible toward evening. Temperatures will continue to be above average with a high of 53 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler as winds from the north will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will continue to move toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will be centered to the south of the region. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for much of the area.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers possibly mixing with wet snow north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will bring drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will pass to the west of the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.