NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic on Wednesday as a front will work its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers as an area of low pressure will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as a stationary front will remain draped to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and chilly as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a scattered shower possible as a cold front will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.