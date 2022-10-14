NEW YORK (PIX11) — The front that brought rain to the tri-state area will continue to move offshore as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect clouds to give way to sunshine Friday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as a front will move toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing as a cold front will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with a high of 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures that will still be below average. The high will be 57 in the city, and in the upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.