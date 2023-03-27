NEW YORK (PIX11) — The high pressure that brought beautiful weather to the New York and New Jersey area will move offshore Monday as low pressure will move into the region from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with rain developing. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s over the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as winds will bring air from Canada into the area. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as winds will keep unseasonably cool air over much of the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.